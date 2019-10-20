news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Gomoa Odumase (C/R), Oct. 20, GNA - Five persons, including a two- year-old, died on the spot with 19 others sustaining various degrees of injury in an accident that occurred at Gomoa Odumase in the early hours of Saturday.



The bodies of the deceased, three males and one female, believed to be between ages 30 and 35, and the two-year old, have been deposited at the Apam Catholic Hospital Morgue.

The injured, two of them in critical condition, are receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic, Winneba Trauma, and the Mankessim Catholic hospitals.

DSP Moses Osakonor, Apam Divisional Police Commander, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency, said the injured also include two children, one under two years and the other two years old.

He said the Police received the distress call at about 0655 hours at Gomoa Odumase and quickly rushed to the scene.

A team of firemen from the Winneba Fire Station were also dispatched there to help transport the casualties to the hospital.

DSP Osakonor said the accident involved a Man Diesel Truck with registration number (GT 4913-18), which was travelling from Ivory Coast towards Accra, and a Sprinter Bus, with registration number (GT 4913-18), heading towards Cape Coast.

He said an eye witness told his team that the driver of the Sprinter Bus, in an attempt to overtake a vehicle, crushed head-on into the Man Diesel Truck.

DSP Osakonor advised drivers to be careful, especially during the rainy season, saying the accident could have been avoided if the driver had been a little patient.

GNA