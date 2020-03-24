news, story, article

By Elizabeth Baah

Kpone, Mar 24, GNA - Five markets in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality were on Monday disinfected.

The markets: Kpone main, Zenu, Afariwa, Timber market and Michel Camp markets were sprayed with chlorine.

At Zenu and Kpone markets, traders had neatly covered their wares while at the Timber, Afariwa and Michel Camp markets, all shops were duly closed.

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, who led the exercise, said apart from containing the spread of the disease, the disinfection exercise was also in line with the presidential directive to enhance hygiene in markets as a means of containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Mr Appiah said, this was not the time for Ghanaians to fear and panic but should rather practice personal hygiene especially the washing of hands with soap under running water, as well as the use of hand sanitizers and covering of mouths with tissues when coughing or sneezing.

He added that the Assembly was also putting in measures to provide local traders and drivers in with veronica buckets, soaps, water and sanitizers to help curb the spread of the virus.

Madam Patience Tetteh, Deputy Director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kpone Katamanso Municipality, said the disinfection exercise was an important initiative by the government to target every corner of each and every market in the Greater Accra Region to reduce the spread of the virus and any form of disease.

According to her, the chemicals used were not harmful to humans as measures had been put in place to prevent the contamination of food items to prevent food poisoning.

“The chemical for the disinfection exercise is not harmful to human beings at all, so tomorrow the traders can come and sell, we have ensured that, this fumigation will not cause any problem to humans today or in some years to come so every food item being sold in the markets can be sold tomorrow, ” Madam Tetteh said.

She urged Ghanaians to pay attention to all preventive measures put in place by the health professionals to contain COVID-19.

