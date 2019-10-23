news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Oct 23, GNA - As part of efforts to eliminate open defecation menace at Buduburam, the environmental health unit arrested five persons in the community for openly defecating.

Buduburam is in the Gomoa East District in the Central region.

The men were arrested and detained at the community police station for some hours and later made to desilt the drains along the main road to deter others from engaging in similar acts.

Mr Lawrence Ansah Brew, the Environmental Health Officer at Buduburam said the community had about 15 public toilet facilities and there was no excuse for anyone to defecate outside the facilities.

He said owners of the residence complained to the unit, which made them to up with residents to bring the culprits to book.

Mr Ansah Brew said they caught offenders openly defecating at residences in an estate that shared boundaries with Buduburam during their routine exercise to fetch them.

The health officer said they embarked on series of educational campaigns in schools on sanitation in the community and held clean-up exercises to educate the people on the need to live in a hygienic environment.

“We will continue to do our best and educate them more on the essence of sanitation”.

He called on the public to desist from such acts that were a hindrance to their health and urged house owners to build household toilets whenever they were putting up buildings.

GNA