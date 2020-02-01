news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Gomoa Odumase (C/R), Feb. 01, GNA - Five members of the Tanokrom Methodist Church, on their way to a funeral, died on the spot on Saturday when their vehicle collided head-on with an articulated truck at Gomoa Odumase near Apam in the Central Region.

Fourteen others who sustained various degrees of injury, said to be in critical condition, are receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.

DSP Moses Osakunor, the Apam District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said it occurred around 0930 hours Saturday.

He said it involved a DAF articulated truck with registration number (AS 8726-10) traveling from Apam to Takoradi and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number (GX 3045-18) from Kojokrom near Takoradi heading towards Gomoa Dago.

He said upon reaching the Gomoa Odumase section of the road, the driver of the articulated truck lost control of his steering, veered of his lane and collided head-on with the bus.

DSP Osakunor confirmed that the passengers on board the Toyota Hiace bus were members of the Tanokrom branch of the Methodist Church who were attending a funeral at Gomoa Dago.

He said the Toyota bus was overloaded at the time of the accident with 19 passengers instead of 15.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Apam Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary.

GNA