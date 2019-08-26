news, story, article

Bobikuma, (C/R), Aug. 26, GNA - Mr Yawson Otoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikson Properties Agency Limited has presented 500 bags of cement and five packets of roofing sheets to five Communities in the Agona West to support the construction of community center projects.

The beneficial communities are Lower Bobikuma, Agona Kwamang, Agona Nkum, Agona Abodom and Upper Bobikuma.

Mr Yawson Otoo also presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to redeem a pledge he made to the Chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom towards the construction of a ward at the Nyakrom Health Center to enhance health care delivery.

Speaking to the Media, Mr Yawson Otoo said the presentation was to support the projects of the communities, which had reached various stages of completion.

According to the CEO he needed to give back to the society which nurtured him, and urged citizens of Agonaman, both home and abroad, to support developmental projects in the area to improve the quality of life of its people, adding that, government alone could not finance all infrastructure at the local level.

Mr Yawson Otoo, who is also a Professional Building Engineer, said plans were far advanced to reshape a football field at Agona Nkum to enhance sporting activities in the town.

He was also in contact with foreign investors to establish at least four companies in Agona West to create jobs and wealth for the youth and asked chiefs and land owners to release land for the projects.

At Agona Nkum, Nana Nyakoh Etuah III and Nana Kofi Yeboah VIII, Chief of Lower Bobikuma expressed their gratitude to Mr Yawson Otoo for the kind gesture.

