news, story, article

Teshie, Nov. 4, GNA - The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has organized a pre-construction stakeholders' workshop for fisher folks and residents of Ledzekuku of an inland fishing site in the community.



Mr. Daniel Titus- Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Tema East said Axim, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Bereku, Gomoa Fete, Teshi and Keta were also to benefit from the similar inland fishing sites.

Mr Titus-Glover said the initiative started with surveying of the sites for the project adding that by December 2019, access roads would be constructed for official the commencement of the project.

He noted that apart from some few wooden structures used for animal rearing that would be cleared from the area, residents' properties would not be affected.

He said the project had other benefits including a day care centre, fish market, net mending, toilet facilities, administration building, and ice breaking plant to produce "ice block", in addition to a cold store, workshop, and premix fuel station to create jobs and food security.

He advised fisher folks to preserve and handle fish in such a way that it would not cause health problems

Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development said the fisheries sector employed about 10 per cent of the people and support the livelihood of not just the coastal dwellers but also the inlands and upper country.

Mr Cudjoe said about 70 per cent of the people involved in fishing activities were in the artisanal sector indicating that such fisherfolks offerred big support to the nation's economy.

He said the artisanal sector provided about 70 per cent of the country's fish stating however that despite their contributions those in that sector had low income levels as it fell under small scale fishing revealing that about 14,000 and 27000 canoes operated on sea and the Volta lake respectively.

He added that the construction of the landing beaches for artisanal fishers was one of the 17 priority projects that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was pursuing and monitoring to achieve.

He noted that the landing beaches would be the game changer as it would provide modern facilities for proper fish handling stating that currently, some of the environments under which fish was kept was unacceptable.

Madam Everlyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah, Ledzekuku Municipal Chief Executive (LEKMA), commended the Ministry of Transport for the sensitisation of the residents, fisher-folks and other stakeholders on the upcoming construction of the landing beaches.

Madam Twum-Gyamrah said the Ledzekuku Municipal Assembly was very much interested in every detail concerning the fishing landing site in the area as that was the only way they could sell the concept to the fisher-folks and indigenes along the coast.

She stated that the constituency which is also a Municipality was enthused about the entire idea since it would come along with many positive prospects such as jobs, and other indirect income generating activities for the residents especially the youth.

She pledged their full support to the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development as well as the investors.

Dr. Benard Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament for Ledzekuku, thanked residents for supporting the initiative while cautioning them to desist from acts that would hinder the smooth execution of the project noting that such persons would duly be dealt with.

Participants were given the opportunity to ask questions and offer suggestions during an open forum.

GNA