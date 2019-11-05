news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Fisher-folks of James Town have called on the Meteorological Services Department to provide them with timely and effective weather forecast to enable them avoid disaster during fishing expedition.

Mr Robert Nettey, a Fisherman at James Town in Accra who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA, said; “If we are made aware of any pending weather condition, it would help us to stay away from any disaster,” he said.

He said this had become necessary because at sea they do not have a compass or any form of protection and therefore early warnings before embarking on fishing would be very helpful.

The Fisherman said most of their activities begun at midnight thus getting prior information on the weather would save lives at sea.

Mr Nettey said the government’s focus on improving productivity in fishing was in the right direction, however the lives of the fish-folks should be protected at all times.

