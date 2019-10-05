news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Oct. 5, GNA - The first Volta and Oti Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Sanitation Campaign has been launched in Ho to create greater awareness, advocacy and educate members of the society to be sanitation conscious.

The launch is a follow-up to the earlier launch of the GJA’s national sanitation campaign in Accra to whip-up media support in affecting behavioural change towards the concern.

Mrs Linda Asante-Adjei, National Vice President of GJA, said the sanitation campaign is a two-year project being pursued by GJA with support from partners including Environmental Service Providers Association (EPA) and Zoomlion Company Limited.

She called on the media to help foster attitudinal changes on the sanitation challenge by mainstreaming a sustained advocacy on their platforms.

The Vice President said, “Before we achieve cleanliness, first change attitudes,” and urged the media to employ appropriate tools to name and shame recalcitrant citizens.

She commended Volta GJA for timely embracing the sanitation campaign and praised the dynamic leadership roles of the Executive.

Mrs Ama Ofori-Antwi, Executive Secretary, ESPA, an association of private waste management companies, in an address read on her behalf by Madam Matilda Owusu, commended GJA for the commitment to the sanitation campaign.

Mr Aaron Kofi Amedzo, Ho Municipal Environmental Officer called for enforcement of sanitation laws.

“We are interested in educating the people to drop their litter at the right place for collection. That is why we are happy the media is coming on board to champion this cause," he said.

Mr Amedzo said tackling sanitation is not a one day wonder, it demands commitment to achieve the desired results.

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said insanitary conditions is a major problem in the area and called on the media to support the effort.

Mr Noah Asare Gyamfi, Private Jobs Manager, Zoomlion, Ho, said Zoomlion Ghana Limited is ready to champion the zero-waste vision through partnership with the media and other stakeholders.

Mr Gyamfi urged media houses to create or devote air-time to promote discussions and educate the public on issues concerning proper sanitation maintenance.

Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome, who presided, commended GJA for joining President Akufo-Addo's call for a clean Ghana Agenda and called for support from corporate Ghana.

GJA later presented 10 dust-bins to the Ho Municipal Assembly towards the campaign.

Earlier, Community Alliance Foundation, a social enterprise group also donated a ‘Turkytap’ hand washing facility to Volta GJA as part of the sanitation campaign.

GNA