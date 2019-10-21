news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Miss Portia Ahenkra Agyemang, first runner up, 2019 Miss Commonwealth Ghana Culture Beauty Pageant, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng- Gyasi, in Accra.

The call was to introduce herself to the Minister and to inform her about an impending project she intended to embark on with her tittle in the country.

Miss Agyemang said the project was in the area of community sensitisation which aimed amongst other things to promote tourism in Ghana, improving the poor sanitation in the country, create awareness on breast cancer and invariably encourage school dropouts’ especially teenage girls to go back to the classrooms.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi, who was enthused about her ideas, congratulated her for attaining that feat in Ghana, and stated that her outfit was committed to supporting any industry player who would aid her ministry in delivering on its mandate.

She entreated Miss Agyemang to collaborate with the National Youth Tourism Ambassador, Mr. Joseph Nii Amartey, to imbibe in the Ghanaian youth the domestic tourism promotion concept.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dr. Ziblim Iddi Barri, also urged Miss Agyemang to continue to make Ghana proud and also be a role model to her peers.

On her part Miss Agyemang expressed her gratitude to the Minister and her deputy for the warm courtesies extended to her and her team, and indicated that her priority agenda was to showcase Ghanaian and African Culture to the rest of the world.

Miss Commonwealth Ghana is a beauty pageant which is affiliated to Miss Commonwealth UK, and seeks to promote the gap between beauty and culture on the international scene.

Miss Agyemang would be representing Ghana on the international stage, on the Miss Multi National in India, in December.

GNA