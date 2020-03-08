news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 8, GNA - First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, says she recognise and celebrate all the amazing Ghanaian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, being observed today Sunday, March 8.

In particular, she saluted and acknowledged the contributions of all the amazing women who go “unnoticed”.

“Let’s support one another to consolidate our gains and strive for more” Mrs Akufo-Addo said in a message to mark the day.

She wished all women, happy international women’s Day.

This year’s theme for the International Women’s Day is: “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

The Generation Equality campaign is expected to bring together, people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, to drive actions that would create the gender-equal world “we all deserve”.

Meanwhile, in the world over, women’s rights and gender equality are taking centre stage in 2020.

Activists have argued that 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—a progressive roadmap for gender equality; it was time to take stock of progress and bridge the gaps that remain through bold, decisive actions.

“Together, we want to mobilize to end gender-based violence; we are calling for economic justice and rights for all; bodily autonomy, sexual and reproductive health and rights; and feminist action for climate justice. We want technology and innovation for gender equality; and feminist leadership”.

They believe “small actions can have big impacts in making this vision a reality”.

In a related development, the UN Women Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in a statement said 2020 has been highlighted as the year for gender equality and calls on everyone to tackle the persistent barriers against gender equality.

“Around the world and through the decades, we have all shared in the global struggle for gender equality. Regardless of our age, country, background or gender, the fight for equal rights has collectively defined our lives and we must take action together to achieve it.

“on this International Women’s Day, UN Women’s multi-generational campaign, Generation Equality, brings together past and present advocates to demand gender equality in this generation”, the Executive Director is quoted.

GNA