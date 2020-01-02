news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Jan 2, GNA - First Lady Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has feted selected children from all regions of Ghana at her special annual New Year Children's party at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The children were treated to assorted food and drinks, while having fun on bouncy castles, roller coaster train rides, face painting and dancing competition at the party graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Ministers of state.

As part of the fun, the children were also given a history of the seat of government.

The First couple took turns to advise the children to study hard.

They also urged the children to take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme to acquire secondary education that would afford them the opportunity of further studies to ensure their development.

Mrs Akufo-Addo has for years been hosting the annual event for many Ghanaian children.

