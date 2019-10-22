news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday witnessed the enthronement of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, a significant ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, attended by many world leaders.



The First Lady was accompanied by Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Frank Okyere, to represent Ghana at the beautiful enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, 59, who officially began his reign in May this year,

This was after the abdication of his father, then Emperor Akihito, who formally proclaimed his ascension to the throne.

“Having previously succeeded to the throne in accordance with the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law...”

"I now proclaim my enthronement to those at home and abroad,” he declared at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, in his response to the Emperor‘s speech, said; “We the people, look up to His Majesty the Emperor as the symbol of Japan and the unity of its people and with a renewed spirit.”

“We will put our best efforts into creating an era where our new culture will flourish as a peaceful, hopeful and proud Japan realizes a bright future and the people come together in beautiful harmony”.

The Emperor, who was attired in imperial robes, sat on the Takamikura canopied throne, while his wife, Empress Masako, similarly attired, sat on a smaller version of the Emperor’s throne.

The ceremony was attended by about 2,000 dignitaries from some 180 countries including the United Kingdom’s Prince Charles, the United States’ Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and his wife.

GNA