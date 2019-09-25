news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Limited (MPSG) has announced the successful completion of the first batch of trainees under the company’s overseas secondment training programme for Ghanaian employees with its sister company in Brazil.



The first batch of five participants who have completed six to seven months of on-the-job training in Brazil were hosted at a dinner reception by Mr Theophilus Ahwireng, the Managing Director of MPSG, and attended by senior officials of the Petroleum Commission, Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), MPSG board members and other dignitaries.

This was contained in a News statement signed by Mr Maxwell Owusu, the Human Resource Manager, MPSG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Mr Ahwireng commended the participants on their dedication to the training goals, adding that a number of the trainees were requested by the Brazil office to return for a further extension of the programme.

This he said, was a testament to the focus and hard work the trainees had put into their own development.

Mr Kwaku Boateng, the Director for Localisation, Petroleum Commission who represented the Deputy CEO of Petroleum Commission commended stakeholders for organising the event.

“You have by this training programme, demonstrated commitment to enhancing local content in Ghana. This is an excellent initiative which feeds into Government’s overarching agenda to develop the country’s human resource base for increased participation in the Oil and Gas industry”, he added.

He noted that more of such initiatives would be encouraged in the industry to develop the competencies of Ghanaians and urged MPSG to sustain the support to enhance local talent.

The training programme was launched in January,2019 with the support of TGL and the Petroleum Commission to develop the capabilities of bright local professionals with the right skillsets, through on-the-job training and best practice transfer at MODEC’s state-of-the art facilities in Brazil.

The first cohort of 15 participants were selected based on performance and across various onshore departments to participate in the 2019 training programme.

Mr Kweku Awotwi, the Managing Director of TGL, expressed the hope that the training in Brazil had instilled stronger capabilities and improved skill sets that would guarantee continuity and sustainability of MPSG’s activities in the country for years to come.

He also noted that Tullow Ghana was pleased with the partnership it had nurtured with MPSG over the years which was mutually beneficial, as both companies had drawn on the experience of each other while promoting the shared philosophy of developing local capacity of Ghanaian technical professionals and indigenous companies.

The first batch of trainees took turns to share their experiences with the guests at the dinner and thanked MPSG and its partners for the unique training opportunity.

The second batch of trainees are being processed to commence their overseas secondment training in October this year.

MPSG, is a subsidiary of MODEC Group Company and operator of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Kwame Nkrumah and FPSO Professor John Evans Atta Mills on behalf of Tullow Ghana Limited.

