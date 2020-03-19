news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakofe (VR), March.19, GNA - The boys' dormitory of Comboni Technical School in Sogakope in the Volta Region has been razed by fire Wednesday afternoon when the students were writing their mock examination.

Personal effects of the students and other valuables were consumed by the fire.

Mr. John Baaretim, Sogakope Fire Officer, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said some of the students tried to salvage some belongings but they were deterred by the flames of the fire.

He said it took the swift intervention of his team to bring the fire under control though the dilapidated nature of the building impeded their efforts.

Mr Baaretim said the Fire Service would investigate and soon make the cause of the fire known.

Some of the students blamed the cause of the fire on an early hour power outage in the Sogakope District.

“Today, before we went to class, there was no light so we suspected some electrical gadgets were left on, this could have been the cause of the fire outbreak when the light came on,” a student said.

Only the final year students were in school following the President's directive that all first and second year students should go home as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

GNA