news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Jan. 08, GNA - The Winneba District Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to sixty-seven emergency situations to save lives and properties between January and November 2019.

The figure, though a significant decrease from the 103 recorded within the same period in 2018, claimed 17 lives.

Divisional Officer II (DOII) Esau Sakyi Owusu, Winneba District Fire Commander, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Winneba, said but for their swift response, the number of lives lost could have been more.

According to him, their swift response to the fire incidents saved 347 lives while an estimated amount of over one billion Ghana Cedis were saved.

He said the incidents included 27 fire outbreaks, 27 vehicular accidents, four vehicular fires, five bush fires, two flood situations, a drowning case and bee invasion.

“This achievement was as results of our intensive educational campaigns engaged by the safety department within the period both on the field and at the local FM Radio stations,” he said.

The Fire Commander assured the general public of their commitment to work hard to ensure further reduction in losses of lives and properties within the Winneba enclave and called for their maximum cooperation.

“As people we should note that, we are in a period where the dynamics of the weather demand more attention,” he stated, while advising the general public to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations.

“The absorption of moisture around this time exposes materials and make them more prone to fire. We the personnel of the Fire Service will do our part to ensure fire free year, but the public also have to play their part,” he added.

DOII Owusu advised the public to avoid prolong use of air conditioners, stop the behaviors of not attending to appliances in use at offices, stores and in the homes.

He admonished food vendors at the lorry parks and the markets to be extra careful when setting fire for cooking and urged farmers to create fire belts before burning farm slashes to avoid indiscriminate bush fires.

He further advised motorist to be extra caution on the read to help prevent carnage on the road especially with the inception of the harmattan.

GNA