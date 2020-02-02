news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is investigating the cause of the fire, which gutted the Battalion Market at Burma Camp Saturday evening.

The fire started around 1900 hours and partially destroyed 10 metal containers while seven wooden structures were totally burnt.

Divisional Officer (DO) Grade II, Ellis Okoh, the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Service received a distress call at 1940 hours on Saturday and arrived at the scene at 2000 hours.

With two fire tenders, the firefighters completely doused the blaze at 2050 hours. There were, however, no casualties.

DO Okoh said the weather condition was a contributory factor to the current fire outbreaks and appealed to all to take precautionary measures.

He urged the public to volunteer information to help establish the cause of fires.

GNA