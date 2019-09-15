news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Sept. 15, GNA - The main office of Home Lucky Raffle, popularly known as "Afe Lotto" in Ho was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The fire, which started around 1300 hours raged on with thick dark smoke attracting scores of people to the "lotto house."

Before officers from the National Fire Service arrived in a couple of minutes, the intense fire had consumed the ceiling and roofing of the "engine room."

The fire also destroyed computers, air conditioners, executive chairs, refrigerators, operation machines and lotto papers, all estimated at GH¢250, 000.00.

Mr Billy Anaglate, Deputy Volta Regional Fire Officer, said his team brought the fire under control in 30 minutes after securing the adjoining offices.

He said the Service was investigating the cause of the fire but suspected electrical faults.

The Deputy Regional Fire Officer said the fire was intense due to sacks of lotto papers packed in the office.

Mr Joel Ayivor, Chief Executive Officer of "Afe Lotto" told GNA he left the office about 15 minutes for the farm when he had a call that the office was on fire.

He said he was waiting for investigations by Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to renovate the office.

GNA