By Gideon Peprah, GNA



Ahwiaa-Overseas (Ash), Jan 28, GNA - Property worth millions of Ghana Cedis and some unspecified amount of cash in dollars, on the morning of January 28, got burnt to ashes, when a 13-bedroom apartment at Ahwiaa-Overseas in the Kwabre-East Municipality of Ashanti, was ravaged by fire.

There were no deaths as none of the occupants was at home during the incident, however household items and important personal documents such as television sets, fridges, electric fans, passports, Ghana cards and personal effects, got lost to the fire.

The latest incident is the third in one month, when the same location witnessed household fires with the first occurring on 7th December, 2019, the second, on the 11th of the same month.

Mr Agyei Fofie, the Kwabre-East Municipal Fire Officer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the scene said the harm had already been done when fire officers got information about the outbreak around 0745 hours and immediately moved to the scene to douse the fire.

He said the cause of the fire was not immediately known, but promised to launch an investigations to ascertain the actual cause.

Meanwhile, Mr Anthony Senya, the Kwabre East Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), also speaking to the GNA at the scene advised landlords and private developers to engage professional electricians to work on their projects.

The NADMO Director expressed worry at the growing spate of domestic fires in the area despite his outfit’s intensified sensitisation programmes in the Municipality.

Meanwhile, Mr Senya has promised to provide the fire victims with mattresses, pending an investigation to quantify the extent of the loss to enable NADMO provide the necessary support.

The tenants, looking distraught and still counting their losses, said they still could not understand how the house caught fire with no evidence of any inflammable material like gas cooker, neither was there any electricity fault.

Some of them were seen wailing bitterly over the incident, which left them homeless and stranded.

"Our entire property plus millions of cedis and dollars have burnt into ashes. We are astonished about the mysterious outbreak that has left us devastated", they lamented.

Some of the burnt dollars were seen scattered at the fire scene.

GNA