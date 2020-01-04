news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Jan 04, GNA – Fire on Friday night gutted waiting Fuel haulage tankers at the Buipe branch of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) completely burning two tankers and partially destroying another.

The main BOST depot was however not affected neither were there casualties recorded.

The incident which occurred on Friday night at about 1900 hours was a helpless situation as the fire was widely sparking, emitting and discharging thick black smoke.

It scared most residents away as fear grabbed them and only could allow them distance gaze at the inferno.

A number of fuel tankers that were parked at the parking lots were quickly driven away to avoid extension of the blazing fire on them.

Mr Mustapha Mahama, District Chief Executive of Central Gonja, who briefed the Ghana News Agency on the incident, said driver of a tanker parked near the BOST depot and was waiting to be filled, detected a fault on his vehicle and before the problem could be identified and fixed, it caught fire, and spread to other tankers parked there.

He explained that the drivers quickly drove away other tankers in the area to avoid the fire, while fire tenders that were mobilised to the scene, managed to douse off the flames.

Mr Mahama said no casualties or injuries were recorded emphasising that the BOST's depot was not affected.

He said as a precautionary measure, fuel tankers would now be parked at a yard farther from the depot to secure it from such incidents in future.

GNA