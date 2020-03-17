news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Pokesu (WR), March 17, GNA - Mr. Howard Robertson, the newly enstooled black American Development Chief of Pokesu, Princess Town, in the Ahanta West Municipality, says finding his root back to Africa was indeed an act of God.

The new chief under the stool name, "Nana Abban" is a black American who discovered his roots some twelve years ago after the Chief of Pokesu Princess Town together with a German Volunteer shot a documentary about the village which was aired in Germany and other countries that prompted Mr. Howard Robertson who already knew his history to Africa to quickly follow up on his roots.

The black American upon series of investigations and a visit to the village followed it up with a DNA test which exactly matched with that of a chief seen in the documentary.

The move led to the establishment of a sister city relationship between his descendent in Memphis-Tennesse in the United States of America and the Pokuse-Princess Town village some twelve years ago.

Mr. Robertson, now called Nana Howard was therefore enstooled at a colourful ceremony in the village, with the blessings of all the sub chiefs and principal elders in attendance.

He said, "Most of us know our history, but tracing our roots has become difficult as African Americans...and we are blessed to know where we come from, we indeed represent the best of you".

He promised to work hard to improve upon livelihoods among the community members especially in the area of education..."I come from a family with lots of teachers and that will be the first projects we will tackle".

The Chief of Bakanta, Nana Akar Nwonza who supervised the Enstoolment, urged the community to rally behind the Development Chief to speed up development in the area, which had lagged behind due to unwarranted chieftaincy disputes.

"Now that we have managed to settle all our differences, what we aspire for is the rapid development of the area and we believe our brothers and sisters from Memphis have been sent by God to help us make the difference", the Bakanta Chief added.

Mr. Stephen Abban, Secretary of the Sister City Relationship, lauded the historic return of Mr. Howard Robertson and family back to the community adding, "Though you were separated from us many years ago, destiny has won and we are happy to have you and other Relations back home".

He encouraged the new Development Chief to use his connections at Memphis to help model the village to a standard Community comparable to any in the world.

The community, he said has essential needs such as health personal, separate hospital with wards for males and females, laboratory, ambulance, roads, potable water and quality education facilities among others.

Mr. Abban therefore entreated the Development Chief to help in solving many of the challenges facing the community.

Mr. Howard Robertson was accompanied by his son Ryan Robertson and three sisters to witness the ceremony. They were clad in Lacoste T-Shirts with the inscription from Memphis and Back.

