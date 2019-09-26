news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WNR) Sept 26, GNA - Reverend Michael Adjei Newman, Bibiani Area Head of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has called on the government and authorities in the educational sector, end the perennial difficulties associated with the computerised school placement system.

He said since the process was done once in a year, adequate arrangements must be put in place, to avoid any unpleasant challenges.

Rev. Newman was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bibiani on the ordeal some parents and students went through to gain admission into Senior High Schools, for the 2019/2020 Academic year.

He urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to engage competent personnel, to carry out the exercise in a more professional manner, for its success; and called on the government to monitor the exercise.

“We need competent persons to sit behind the computers and do proper work, because this is done only once in a year. Let’s learn from past mistakes and avoid worst situations in subsequent years. Ghana has come of age, so these inconveniences must be a thing of the past”, Rev Newman admonished.

The Area Head also tasked the authorities to review the mode of postings, in order to reduce the hardships there in. “How can a 15-year old student be posted from southern Ghana to Northern parts, as a Day student and vice – versa”, he queried.

Rev. Newman further urged the two major political parties in the country, New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to desist from politicising the programme, because education still held the key to every successful life, as individuals and as a nation.

GNA