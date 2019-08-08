news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,GNA



Adjoa (WR), Aug. 8, GNA - Fightback Against Poverty, a German based non-profit organization is working to improve the livelihood of children both in and outside of school within Adjoa, a coastal community in the Ahanta West Municipality to give them a better future.

The organisation in this regard, has opened a kitchen for catering lessons, constructed a football pitch for the training of young football talents, Artistry for interested children and other vocational skills to enable particularly dropped out children learn a trade.

Mr. Avdo Iljazovic, a representative of Fightback Poverty interacting with the community said fighting back poverty was synonymous with football where one had to strive against all odds to succeed or win.

"Like myself, I was from a small neighbourhood in Germany with poor parents but football changed my life. It gave me all the business connections and with partners such as SHELL and private individuals, we are doing this for some Ghanaian children".

It all started when Bosnian footballer Avdo Iljazovic who donated his annual salary, including bonuses, which he earned at SV Rott 1927 e.V., a soccer club in Roetgen, Germany to help people in need.

The kind gesture impressed current partner, Markus Schindler who teamed up with Avdo to set up the aid organization, Fightback against Poverty.

Mr Schindler is the Managing Director of Mathworks GmbH, founder and owner of the 'm3connect', one of Germany's biggest wireless internet service providers.

The project, with a seed amount of 6000 Euros, comprised the establishment of a Talent House where the kids would be enrolled for free to learn various crafts such as painting, beads making, Catering and also look at unearthing football talent through training.

The initiative is to among others introduce the children to extra-curricular activities, which in future, will equipped them with self-employment skills.

It forms part of a bigger project by 'FightBack Against Poverty' to use sports particularly football to improve upon the living conditions of the locals at Adjoa and its environs.

Mr. Avdo Iljazovic explained that the ultimate goal of the organization was to reach out to the needy in the various deprived communities in Ahanta West Municipality.

Mrs. Andrea Blankson and Husband Mr Ekow Blankson would play host to the about 20 children the project intends to work with for this year.

Mr. Blankson added that the group was looking at adding agriculture training to skills training for the Children under the project, saying, "Agriculture holds great potentials for the future".

