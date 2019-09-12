news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 12, GNA - Ghanaians should demonstrate passion in the fight against corruption in all its forms, Ms. Margaret Konama, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised.

There is the need for the citizenry to shun the lukewarm attitude towards the campaign since corruption was one of the major setbacks stagnating the development of most societies in the world.

Ghana ranked as the 78th least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2018 Corruption Perception Index reported by Transparency International.

"We all owed it a duty to stay clean of corrupt practices that tend to erode the gains made over the years as a people," Ms. Konama told an anti-corruption durbar in Kumasi.

The programme was organized under the auspices of the NCCE with sponsorship from the European Union (UN), targeting civil society organizations, assembly-members, students and a cross-section of the public.

It brought to the fore some factors and practices culminating in corruption, effects of the canker and remedies to addressing the situation.

Ms. Konama said public officials entrusted with resources of the nation have no right to dissipate them.

Rather, the law mandates them to protect such resources with care in the interest of the people.

Mr. Johnson Opoku, Director of Programmes, NCCE, said the Commission would not relent in its efforts to sensitizing the people to be aware of their responsibilities relating to issues on corruption.

Participants of the durbar, amongst others, advocated the strengthening of anti-corruption agencies with the requisite resources for effective work.

