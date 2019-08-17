news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Aug. 17, GNA - A total of 51 senior customs cadets have passed out after completing the 2018 Senior Cadets Course at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Academy at Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziofe District of the Volta Region.

The cadets, made up of 31 females and 20 males, completed nine months of basic paramilitary and customs courses.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Commissioner General of the GRA, who commissioned them as officers of the Customs Division, said in an era where much was expected from the Authority, the officers must work hard to justify the resources invested in their training.

He also asked them to consider hard work, determination and integrity as the main pillars to their success on the job.

Mr Kofi Nti said in the line of duty, officers were exposed to compromising situations, and charged the new officers to “display the greatest amount of love and loyalty to the GRA and Ghana”, and eschew acts that would deny the State of revenue.

“I advise you not to be competitors against the State in the revenue we collect”, he said.

The Commissioner General implored the officers to comply with the directives of the GRA towards a change of public perception about the institution, and win its confidence.

“I therefore charge you to deal and treat traders and importers as customers without whom GRA will find it difficult to exist. In so doing, you will win the confidence of the public”, he added.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, urged the officers to be effective in their duties, saying they were in a “unique position to ensure that there is money in the kitty for government’s projects”.

Deserving officers were rewarded for excelling in the training with Seidu Sugri receiving a sword of honour for emerging as the overall best trainee.

GNA