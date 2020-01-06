news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Otabilkrom (C/R), Jan. 06, GNA - Fifty-five communities in the Agona East Constituency are expected to be connected to the national grid before the end of 2020 under the Government Panned Rural Electrification project.

The national electrification project is aimed at ensuring every rural community was linked to the national grid to boost economic activities and enhance social activities in the hinterlands.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, said this when he toured parts of the Constituency at the weekend.

The Minister, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East, while touring the area, had discussions with the constituents about issues bordering on their welfare.

He was accompanied by Mr Sam Essandoh and Mr Ato Ntsiful, the NPP Constituency Chairman and Secretary respectively, and other party supporters.

Prof. Yankah said contractors were already on site working on the project and expressed the hope that the beneficiary communities would enjoy power before close of 2020.

The communities include Agona Fahia, Kwesi Kum, Duabone, Mansofo, Agona Nkran, Domoki, Tawura and Dauda Akyanfo.

Prof. Yankah said the Government would leave no stone unturned to bring more developmental projects into rural communities, especially in the Agona East District.

He cited education, water and roads as some of the priority areas for government in 2020 and assured the constituents of its continued support.

He called on them to make a better choice in the upcoming general election by voting for the NPP, cautioning subtly that any attempt to change the ruling government would truncate ongoing developmental policies and programmes.

GNA