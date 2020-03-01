news, story, article

By Nana Oyeh Gyimah, GNA

Cape Coast, March, 01, GNA - Fifteen tourism and hospitality industry players in the Central Region have been awarded for their invaluable contribution towards the growth of the industry at the 2019 Regional Tourism Awards.

The awards ceremony, which was on the theme: “Growing Tourism Beyond the Return” was aimed at encouraging competitive performance and to raise standards among other tourism players in the Central Region.

The categories were hotels, Restaurants, the informal sector, travel services, including organizations who fulfilled their statutory obligations with distinction.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA in a speech read on his behalf indicated that, the institution of the annual awards had helped recognise deserving players in the industry, which had over the years put others on their toes to produce quality service.

He called on all corporate firms who fell under the GTA to up their game to chalk collective successes.

On the way forward, he said, the GTA would soon begin a hospitality training to promote quality customer service delivery and efficiency in their roles.

Osabarima Kwesi Arthur II , the Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area said tourism remained one of the major economic players in Ghana and encouraged all and sundry to give it the needed attention.

He urged all stakeholders to diligently play their respective roles in the industry and contribute their quota to make the tourism industry more vibrant and effective to generate enough revenue for the country.

On the awards, Almond Tree Guest House in Elmina was adjudged the Budget Hotel in the Accommodation category, Kokodo Guest House in Cape Coast won the best Guest House, Golden Hill Parker Hotel received the best one star hotel award with the two star hotel award going to the Manna Height hotel in Mankessim.

The Ridge Royal hotel in Cape Coast was adjudged the best three star hotel in the Region.

In the Catering services category, Becky Kay restaurant in Cape Coast and Dawadawa Bar and restaurant in Winneba won the best restaurant grade two and three respectively.

Sahara Pub in Cape Coast emerged the best drinking bar in the informal sector while Eddiesac Car Rentals received the best in car rental services,

Roam Ghana in Cape Coast won the best tour operator while the best tour guide went to Mr Michael Orleans from Touch Light Tours.

Mr Robert Morgan Mensah received the best site guide award with the Cape Coast Castle receiving the best visitor attraction site award.

The GTA also awarded White Sands Beach Resort and Spa at Gomoa Fetteh and the Midway Rest Stop in Gomoa Bewadze for their consistent payment of its tourism levy.

Six individuals were given honorary awards for their contribution towards tourism development in the Central Region.

They included Mr Daniel Kwarteng of New Timers Hotel, Mr Theophelous Johnson, Magg Mag John Guest House, Mr Gilbert Quist of Golden Gateway Hotel and Nana Aggrey VIII, Anomabo Traditional Council.

The rest were Mr Kweku Baako, TV Africa and Mr Ernest Arthur, the Mayor of Cape Coast.

GNA