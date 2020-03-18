news, story, article

By James Kwaku Madakena, GNA



Madina (GAR), March 18, GNA - Fifteen recalcitrant persons were arrested by the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Sanitation Task Force on Tuesday night and the dawn of Wednesday.

Mr Joseph Quacoe, the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the culprits were caught dumping refuse at various unauthorized areas in the municipality

He said the areas include: the Zongo Junction, Atomic Junction, Oman FM, and under the footbridges along the Madina-Adenta Highway.

Mr Quacoe said the culprits were sent to the Madina Police Station after their arrest by the sanitation officers and the LaNMMA sanitation office fined each of the culprits between GH¢250 and GH¢300; and this was done with reference to the bye-laws of the Assembly.

The culprits are: Rabiatu Koku, 18, Ramond Ali, 22, Christie Kuwornu, 43, Nii Nortey Botway, 39, Mawunawe Kugblenu, 43, Charllote Ofori, 43, Cynthia Dzaka, 28, Osman Kabiru, 27, Musadu Saibu, 29, Bright Donkor, 37, Doris Adeika, 36, Portia Ofori, 42, Mercy Vivor, 44, Akosua Mensima, 42, and Robert Dodiew, 42.

Mr Quacoe said currently the Assembly is putting in place measures to ensure that residents and traders regularly practice hand washing with soap under running water to avoid contracting the coronavirus infection.

He said while these measures are on-going, it is expected that residents, food vendors, bar operators and traders would ensure good sanitation practices and to avoid the illegal dumping of refuse in their areas.

GNA