news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Fidelity Bank on Friday organised a fire safety drill at its Head Office Annex, Orange Height at Tesano in Accra to test and demonstrate the bank’s readiness in the unlikely event of fire outbreak.

The exercise was held in collaboration with the Ghana Fire Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service.

It forms part of the bank’s Business Continuity Plan and fulfills regulatory and international safety requirement on institutional preparedness and evacuation for fire.

During the exercise, the Fire Service team created artificial smoke and fire wardens were put in positions to assist in evacuating staff and customers to a fire safety point, where head counts were done.

The staff of the bank responded to the drill and performed as they were trained to do in any event of fire outbreak.

Shirley-Ann Awuletey-Williams, the Chief Risk Officer of the Fidelity Bank in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “I am very happy that we’ve tested our readiness, resilience and business protection through this exercise.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure our customers and stakeholders of the highest form of safety and security of their investments. We also appreciate everyone for the success of the exercise.”

GNA