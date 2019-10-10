news, story, article

Accra, Oct 10, GNA - Fidelity Bank in collaboration with the Give Me Hope Foundation, a Non-Governmental Agency, has provided support to thirty (30) less privileged children of school going age at Chorkor to go ‘Back to School’.



The support is made up of educational materials including; exercise books, school uniforms, school bags, stationery and shoes, which were distributed to the less privileged children in the community.

This according to the bank formed part of the Fidelity-MoMo @ 10 Financial Literacy programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Bank targeted at facilitating community development.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Chorkor Chemunaa in Accra, Madam Gladys Thompson, the Director of Transactional Banking, Fidelity Bank, noted that community development was one of their core values.

She said Fidelity Bank led all the initiatives and innovations in the Mobile Money space with the ultimate aim of improving lives in communities, adding that “our partnership with MTN mobile money dates back to its inception, 10 years ago, as the first partner bank for mobile money services.

“Working together with MTN has been extremely successful in cultivating the habit of saving in our communities and broadening financial inclusion, where we want to celebrate this success by giving to the young future leaders of Ghana” she added.

Mr Wisdom Dordoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Give Me Hope Foundation said, society would be a better place, if more organisations like Fidelity Bank, invested in the future of under-privileged children.

He said Give Me Hope Foundation was encouraged as an organisation to continue supporting children and believed that support from the Bank would boost their confidence.

The event also witnessed a special financial education session by officials of the Bank to some parents of the beneficiaries and members of the community, which focused on the need for them to save using MoMo & Y’ello, save, as selected pupils in JHS were given the rare opportunity to participate in a special tour at the Mamprobi branch of Fidelity Bank, with an objective of letting the children have a first-hand experience of the banking hall, obtain basic education on how the bank operates and be inspired to achieve more.

GNA