news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - Five out of the six award recipients of the 181 police recruits that passed-out at the National Police Training on Tuesday in Accra, were females.

Not only did they collect awards as being the ‘overall best’ and ‘best in academic’; they also won awards in other categories including ‘best in drill’, ‘best in marksman’, ‘best in child-friendly training’ and ‘best in conduct’.

Police Woman/Recruit (PW/R) Theresah Sarfo-Bonsu was adjudged the best in academic and overall best recruit whilst PW/Rs Ama Boatemaa, best in drill; Philonema Quansah, best in marksman; Gladys Acheampomaa, best in child-friendly training; and Cecilia Acheampong, best in conduct.

Police Constable /Recruit Clement Amoah, was also adjudged the best in physical training and they were all given deserving prizes with PW/R Sarfo-Bonsu being given the “baton of honour” for distinguishing herself.

Unlike the past parades, this one had 142 females compared to 39 male counterparts which was complemented by 85 percent of the band also being ladies.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh advised the recruits to be mindful of the Ghana Police Service’s (GPS) motto which is: “service with integrity”, and ensure that they demonstrated integrity, professionalism, civility and decorum to win public trust.

They should avoid abuse of power and extortion among others that has brought the Service’s name into disrepute in the course of their duties.

He said the Service has received a lot of condemnation from the public due to the conduct of the few bad nuts and they need to avoid such acts.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh urged them to adopt a positive attitude towards their work, especially when Ghana, known as the beacon of democracy in Africa, was preparing for the 2020 elections, saying that the public would rely on security personnel such as them, hence the need to remain impartial before during and after the elections.

More so, he said, they should respect the rights of the citizenry to exercise their franchise as they remain nonpartisan.

He said their passing-out would augment the Ghana Police Service’s manpower needs in addressing emerging security challenges adding that they would soon be called to deliver on what they have learnt.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said combatting crime is a shared responsibility and called on individuals and organisations to support government’s effort in retooling the Service to enable personnel provide the needed service as well as improve on it.

He said they would undergo an 18-month probation period to monitor their performance and conduct.

The recruits were taken through courses such as human rights, criminal investigations, criminal law, professional policing ethics, crime scene management, intelligence gathering and law of evidence, weapon handling, physical training communication and report writing, during the six-month training.

Recruits treated the audience with various drills concepts including the formation of “Adinkra Symbols” such as “Odo ntoasoo” and “Asondwiehene”; which sought to portray their respect for tradition and readiness to curb any societal eventuality.

GNA