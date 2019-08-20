news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 20, GNA – Some selected members of the Prisons Ladies Association (PRILAS) of the Ghana Prison Service across the country have attended a two-day training workshop on leadership and time management.

The workshop put together by the national office of PRILAS in collaboration with the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) sought to enhance the values and productivity of female prison officers.

Zoned into northern and southern sectors, participants from Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Northern, Savana, North East, Upper East and Upper West Regions attended that of the northern sector at the Kumasi Central Prison in Kumasi.

They were taken through various topics including time management, effective communication, dealing with procrastination, dealing with cluttered desks and proper planning methods.

Mr Michael Frimpong, a Senior Consultant of MDPI, who was one of the facilitators of the workshop, said the exercise was to ensure attitudinal change of the participants for improved productivity.

He said for anybody to be able to subject themselves to any improvement measure, it is important for them to accept attitudinal change in order to open themselves up for improvement.

He said there is the need for the participants to subject themselves to a continuous improvement process and also assess their progress periodically to identify areas to improve for optimal output.

Lack of time management, he said, could lead to low productivity, high cost of operations as well as poor quality of work and urged them to be time conscious and plan their time for effective delivery.

They should also avoid unnecessary telephone calls and conversations while on duty and strictly abide by work ethics to achieve desired results.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Christiana Asiedu, the Ashanti Regional President of PRILAS, said as career women who has to combine domestic and professional duties, it is important to build their capacities to manage their time judiciously.

It was for this reason, she said, that the leadership of the association organized the workshop to improve the performance of members in the discharge of their duties as prison officers.

Mrs Asiedu, who doubles as the Director of Kumasi Female Prison, said the expectation was that the training would bring the best out of members of PRILAS who occupy leadership positions and applauded the leadership of the association for the initiative.

GNA