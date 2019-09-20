news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 20, GNA - A two-day training workshop on Gender Equity and Safety in Cape Coast has called on stakeholders to ensure that newsrooms are safe and conducive for female journalists to explore their full potentials.



The workshop, attended by 20 female journalists and photographers in the Central Region, was organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in collaboration with the International Federation of Journalists with support from the Norwegian Union of Journalists.

It sought to educate participants on gender equality, security and safety challenges they faced in line of duty and how they could build capacity to deal with them.

Mrs Alice Tettey, the Central Regional Chair of the GJA, encouraged the journalists to make the world increasingly aware of the importance of gender equality and balances, while exhibiting their full potentials in all spheres to prove their capability.

She noted that gender equality did not mean women and men were equal but rather they had the same values and must be treated equally.

"Gender equality is a measurable equal presentation of women and men, meaning that women should not be left behind and looked down upon".

During her comprehensive talk on Journalists’ Rights and Safety, Mrs Tettey told participants to be agents of change and take up the responsibility of writing on gender equality and its related issues to facilitate the desired change.

She called for structures in place in the various media organisations to help address complaints, challenges and grievances of staff.

Mrs Tettey advised the journalists to report and seek immediate redress on issues of gender, especially when they felt their rights were being trampled upon.

Ms Georgina Ama Ankomah, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the GJA, and a facilitator, said female journalists must stay focused, make themselves relevant in their organisations and prove their capability beyond all doubts to ensure gender equality.

She said the workshop was to remind the journalists of their rights and media owners of their responsibility to ensure safe environment for them to function properly.

She encouraged all to unite with a common purpose to fight against sexual harassment at the work place.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, the Vice President of the GJA, admonished participants to take the training seriously to equip them with knowledge and skills to face the challenges on the media landscape.

She said many female journalists were compelled to quit the profession due to harassments they go through and tasked participants to share the knowledge acquired to protect themselves from those challenges.

Some of the topics treated were; “Journalists Rights and Gender Safety; Combating Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, Safety on the Field - Practical Tips, and Campaigning for Equity and Safety.”

