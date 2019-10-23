news, story, article

Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - The Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed quantities of unwholesome goods retrieved from the various markets and selling points dotted across the Region.

The exercise, which took place at the Takoradi Landfill site, saw quantities of items such as, unapproved aphrodisiacs, food items, medical supplies and cosmetics all burnt to ashes to curtail the health implications of consumers using such products.

Mr. Benjamin Appiasem-Dadson, the Regional Regulatory Officer told the Ghana News Agency that some of the items were also received from individual businesses who on their own complied with expiration rules and regulations.

He encouraged consumers to be safety conscious, check expiry dates and ingredients of consumables that they buy to avoid consuming substances that could endanger their health.

Mr. Appiasem-Dadson also advised the public against buying drugs from peddlers and individuals who move from community to community as most of them sold unapproved drugs.

He said the FDA would continue to embark on market surveillance especially as the Christmas festivities approached to rid the markets off such unwholesome products and promote the health and safety of consumers.

