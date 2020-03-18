news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, March 18, GNA - The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers of products used in the prevention of spread of COVID-19 pandemic against offering for sale substandard products.

It has also cautioned them against taking advantage of the prevailing situation of offering substandard of hand sanitizers, face mask and other products used in the prevention of COVID-19.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese A. A. Darko, Chief Executive Officer of FDA in Accra further asked the public to ensure that all sanitizers purchased were duly registered by the Authority and they have not expired.

FDA assured the public that it was facilitating the registration of more hand sanitizers with a fast track process, to mitigate the shortage on the market.

The authority said it has uploaded on its website and other social media handles of approved sanitizers and same would be periodically updated as and more hand sanitzers were registered by the authority.

“In order to safeguard utmost protection of the general public, the authority has increased its market surveillance countrywide to ensure compliance,” the statement said.

