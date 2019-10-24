news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - FBNBank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has outdoored its new corporate Friday cloth for staff as part of the FirstBank Group’s 125th anniversary commemoration.



The FBNBank Friday wear cloth, which is blue coloured and designed with a combination of elements of the bank’s logo, is meshed with an elephant head in the yellow gold dynamic square and comes on the heels of the recent launch of FBNBank Ghana’s global brand advertisement campaign.

A statement from the Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the new fabric was locally produced to further promote the growth and development of the Ghanaian economy.

It quoted Mr Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director saying that it was important for the bank to unveil the beautifully made fabric at a time when the FirstBank Group was commemorating its 125th anniversary on the theme: “Woven into the Fabric of Society”.

It quoted the Managing Director as saying that “FBNBank Ghana is continuing its quest to endear the brand to its stakeholders in the Ghanaian market.”

This he said, was because the bank took pride in being exclusively customer-centric, putting the needs of customers at the heart of their business.

GNA