By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Elmina, Sept.30, GNA - One person died on the spot, while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident that occurred at Abakam near University of Cape Coast stretch of the Accra - Takoradi Highway in the early hours of Monday.

Assistant Divisional Officer I, Abdul Hudu Wasiu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service ( GNFS) who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency said the accident involving a KIA sunshine VVIP branded bus with number (GE 7696 - 14) and a Daewoo Saloon taxi cab with number (CR 748 - 19) occurred around 0133 hours.

He said the VVIP bus was heading towards Takoradi, while the taxi was from Elmina towards Cape Coast when the VVIP bus veered off its lane, hit the driver’s side of the taxi, throwing it out of its lane, and hit a coconut tree in the process.

He said but for the sea defence wall, the vehicles would have tumbled in the sea.

He said the injured were rushed to the UCC Hospital and are receiving treatment, while the body of the deceased was deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) morgue.

