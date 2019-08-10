news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Aug 10, GNA – Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, through his social intervention vehicle, Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR), has donated 600 bags of rice to the Muslim community at Yendi in the Northern Region to support them in their Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The donation was made at Yendi to needy Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha, the second of two Islamic holidays, which honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Alhaji Farouk, who is the son of the late Former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, urged Muslims to endeavour to share the little they had to support the under-privileged to enjoy the important Islamic festival, which falls on Sunday, August 11.

He also urged Muslim celebrants, particularly those at Yendi to continue to use the blessings of the Eid to pray for continued peace and tranquility in the area especially at a time the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict had ended.

The beneficiaries thanked Alhaji Farouk for his continued support to them wishing him well in his endeavours.

GNA