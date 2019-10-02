news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Krakrom, (B/R), Oct. 02, GNA - Police in Nkrankwanta in the Bono Region have intensified manhunt for a farmer, who allegedly shot and killed his wife at Krakrom in the Dormaa West District.

Kwaku Afunumu shot and killed Florence Afua on September 26, this year, and has since fled the Krakrom community.

The sad incident, according to Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer happened around 2130 hours.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Chief Insp. Oppong said the suspect bolted with the gun, after the crime and the body of the deceased was deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital mortuary.

The police discovered a deep hole at the back of the deceased.

