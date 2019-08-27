news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), Aug. 27, GNA - A 40 year-old farmer believed to have committed suicide has been found hanging on a tree in his farm at "Water Works", a farming community near Atwedie in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

Azina Adagbachele left home in the early hours of Monday to his farm but was later found hanging on a tree by his children who had gone to the farm to give him food.

Superintendent Andrew Anyani, the Municipal Police Commander who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the police received the information at about 0700 hours and proceeded to the scene.

He said they found the lifeless body of the deceased dangling on a tall tree with a sponge fastened around his neck and tied to one of the branches of the tree.

He said the body had since been deposited at the Steward Hospital Morgue at Yawkwei for preservation and autopsy.

Sources within the family of the deceased, according to Supt. Anyani, claimed that he was a high fever patient who had previously attempted suicide by taking poison.

GNA