By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – As part of the World Food Day, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has held the ‘Seed to Salad’ event, which demonstrates the importance of nutritious, healthy, and balanced diets through the voice of children using indigenous foods.

The event, held at the Independence Arch, a symbolic landmark that represent freedom, is to highlight the interconnectedness of the people.

This year, the FAO Regional Office for Africa and the FAO Country Office is holding the event on the slogan: “Our Actions are our future. Healthy diets for a #ZeroHunger world.”

Mr Abebe Haile-Gabriel, the Assistant Director-General and the Representative for Africa, FAO, said Africa was challenged by the problem of having access to affordable, healthy and nutritious diets.

He said as a result, many people suffer from obesity, which was a cause of all kinds of health, social and economic problems.

“Whenever we are talking about hunger, remember we are talking about both undernourishment as well as over feeding,” he added.

Mr Haile-General said there were no chances of achieving a common vision of a safe, fair, peace and prosperous world, when a significant number of the population suffered from the scare of hunger and malnutrition.

He said there would be no freedom and justice without everyone having access to safe, nutritious and healthy diet.

He urged stakeholders to take action and for governments to support investments in nutritious and healthy diets by putting in place the right policies and mechanisms.

Mr Haile-Gabriel also urged smallholder farmers to diversify production through adopting sustainable agricultural practices and the private food businesses to invest in foods that were more nutritious and adhere to nutritious-related laws and regulations.

Madam Jocelyn Brown Hall, Deputy Regional Representative for Africa, FAO, said this year, the Organisation had put extra efforts in engaging children and youth as the voices of the future to achieve zero hunger.

This year’s celebration includes celebrities such as Kwame Eugene and DJ Switch, who actively engaged audience and demonstrated healthy eating of nutritious indigenous foods.

GNA