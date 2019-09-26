news, story, article

Cape Coast, Sept 26, GNA - The family of Ms Alberta Hanson, 19-year old final year student of Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School in the Ajumako Eyan District of the Central Region who got missing two weeks ago has appealed to the Police to fast-track investigations to bring her back.

Ms Hanson was last seen on Wednesday September 4, 2019 after a telephone conversation with her mother, Madam Esi Charlotte that she was leaving for school.

After reports that she was missing, the mother who was in Accra came home in search of her only to meet all her items including; school uniform, provisions and other basic materials home.

Madam Charlotte then made a report at the Ajumako District Police command, but her daughter is still not found.

Addressing the media on the matter, the family expressed disappointment at the slow pace of investigations by the Police and feared their case might end up like the sad Takoradi incidence.

“We all know and can testify to the fact that the kidnapping and ritual cases are rampant in the country and a typical example is what happened recently at Takoradi”, Alfred Inkoom, Spokesperson for the family said.

“We appreciate the work of the police, but wish to appeal to them to speed up investigations to help bring back our daughter. We are also appealing to the government and other security agencies and the general public to join hands with the police and the family to search for her,” he added.

According to Mr Inkoom, her mother on that fateful day called to find out if she had reached school, but her phone was engaged and it later went off till date,

He said the family knew their daughter well and believed she would not sacrifice her education for anything.

“She does not even hung out with friends of which the whole community can attest to”, he stated and passionately appealed to the security agencies to assist in tracing the girl’s whereabouts.

