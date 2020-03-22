news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, March 22, GNA – Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has encouraged families to join forces and pray against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Although social gatherings including church activities were suspended as a result of the confirmation of COVID-19 in Ghana, he said the family was a small but powerful church that could stand tall and pray together indoors against the pandemic.

“As movements are restricted, families should take advantage to strengthen their bond and unity through prayer, for God to use the difficult moments to manifest Himself,” he said.

Most Rev. Kwofie said this on Sunday while leading a church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka.

The Service was attended by five people, distanced from each other, and telecasted live on Crystal TV for Christians, especially Catholics nationwide, to join from their homes.

Most Rev. Kwofie said as Christians observed a period of lent (fasting and prayer), it was an opportunity to pray against spiritual battles, which prevented them from serving God in peace and comfort.

“Lent is a time to battle against spiritual evils of sickness, pride, wickedness, and jealousy to be liberal in serving the Lord,” he added.

He said it was unfortunate how the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible for God’s children to meet in church.

“Ghana and the world at large are not in normal times at all. People are immersed in fear, but I am here to inject hope into the people,” he added.

The Archbishop advised everyone not to be intimidated by the ‘supposed' scary moment, but rather put their faith in action, be committed in prayer and adhere to the directives of the President in the quest to contain the COVID-19.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, he said, has appealed to Christians to adhere to the directives of the President, by observing social distancing, washing hands regularly, using sanitizers and covering mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing.

“My dear brothers and sisters, be fully assured that you are not left alone in this time of crisis. The church accompanies you in these difficult times. COVID-19 has made this time strange and abnormal, we therefore cannot go about as if things are normal. We shall, however, not allow fear and panic to cripple us…,” Most Rev. Kwofie said.

He gave an assurance that the leadership of the Church would continue to pray for the nation and the world daily, even as the congregation could not meet to pray.

The Church led the citizenry to pray for strength to lead acceptable and pleasing lives to enable God to have mercy on humanity and heal the land.

It also called on all to pray for the souls of the departed, especially as a result of the Coronavirus, for strength and wisdom for health workers who were dealing directly with the infected, and at efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

Apart from the COVID-19, the Church also encouraged Christians to pray against the pandemic of war, injustices, and social inequality against the vulnerable.

GNA