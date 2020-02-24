news, story, article

Assin Fosu (C/R), Feb. 24, GNA - Mr Mustapha Aryeh Okine, the Assin Fosu Municipal Social Welfare Officer, has said helping People With Disabilities (PWDs) to live meaningful lives was a shared responsibility.

“The individual, families of PWDs and communities as well as the government have respective roles to play“.

He said the government will always do its part through the Assemblies to provide financial and material support to the PWD's, but all these effort may be fruitless if people do not stop discrimination against them.

Mr. Okine’s comment came after the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Fosu Municipal Assembly and the Disability Fund Management Committee disbursed monies and assorted items to 66 selected PWDs in the Municipality.

There are over 280 applicants on the waiting list of Assin Fosu office seeking for PWDs Common Fund assistance and many more are demanding for material and other tools and equipment.

Others were also seeking for financial assistance to meet medical and working capital to either revamp their petty trading or farming among others.

He said the high cost of the items being demanded by PWDs and the impatient attitude of some of them as a result of the delay of the Common Fund to the District Assemblies from government was “unfortunate“.

Mr Okine stated that only few PWDs could be supported at a particular time from the waiting lists and appealed to those yet to benefit to exercise restraint as it got to their turn.

Some of the beneficiaries received tricycles, corn mill machines, roofing sheets and money.

Mr Okine finally advised beneficiary PWDs to use the items wisely and for the intended purpose because many PWDs were capable of turning their lives around positively.

He urged family members not to neglect the PWDs but to collaborate and support the disadvantaged members to attain self-reliant status.

He later appealed to PWDs who have applied for the Assembly Common Fund support but have not received it to desist from accusing the Assembly’s staff and seek clarification on issues they did not understand.

