By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Diabenekrom (WR), Sept. 19, GNA - Contrary to speculation on social media concerning the adoption of Rose Abakah one of the Takoradi kidnapped girls, family sources say she is a 'real blood' of the Abakah family but is yet to receive any official communication on the DNA results.

It had been widely circulated on social media that the family of Rose Abakah, have rejected the DNA results saying the girl in question was adopted but Evangelist Veronica Cobbinah told the Ghana News Agency that Rose Abakah was not an adopted daughter.

Meanwhile, the Police she added was yet to brief the family on the DNA results of Rose, adding, "I am now convinced that the DNA did not March that of my ward and that's why the police have not come or communicated anything to us as of now".

She said Rose was conceived by her own blood sister and was born two weeks after the death of her father, one Mr Abakah.

Evangelist Cobbinah said Rose and other relatives stayed with her including the mother who later moved to Tarkwa area to trade.

On the DNA test, she added that samples were taken from Rose's real mother and senior sister and has therefore refuted the social media allegation.

