Rabat, Oct. 18, GNA – Mr Rachid Boumhil, the General Secretary of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Friday closed the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) Women's leadership enhancement seminar with a charge to the participants to transform their organisations with their new knowledge and zeal.



Commending them for the creation of the Network of Women Leaders of African News Agencies under the auspices of FAAPA, Mr Boumhil encouraged them to pool their strengths and resources to achieve its goals to empower women to take up leadership positions towards making Africa's development holistic.

Mrs Carine Edwige Mindze of the Gabonese News Agency, who is the Coordinator General of the nine-member steering committee, said the members were eager to use their foundational but diverse knowledge and expertise to better the lot women in both their organisations and on the continent.

What was required were the resources to drive their agenda, she said, and appealed to FAAPA to back to succeed.

FAAPA organised the seminar in the Moroccan capital of Rabat for journalists, editors and executive officers from 20 African news agencies including that of Ghana, Cape Verde, Togo, Senegal, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The participants excitedly received their certificates of participation.

Over the past five days, experts in communication and human resource development, took them through sessions on Leadership and Personal Development; Communication for Leadership; Public Speaking, Personal Branding, Inter Cultural Communication, among others.

The seminar, which formed part of FAAPA's Human Development Programme, aimed at developing their soft skills, strengthening their knowledge and leadership abilities for the effective running of their organisations towards addressing the challenges the continent faces.

Organised on theme: “Women's Leadership: Needs and Strategies of African News Agencies”, it was hosted by the African Centre for the Training of Journalists, which is located at the headquarters of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

Following the recommendation of the 21 participants to have a body to consolidate and operationalise the gains from the Network was formed and inaugurated.

The initiative was inspired by the Gender Parity Committee of the MAP, which works to upgrade the competencies of deserving women through training and coaching to position them in leadership roles.

Additionally, the committee facilitates the mainstreaming of issues concerning women and their needs in the running of the Agency.

The President of FAAPA, Mr Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, who opened the seminar on Monday, said the successes being chalked by committee, served as a motivation for organising it.

FAAPA, established in October 2014, is a professional platform to encourage the FAAPA and also strategises to position news agencies to remain relevant with regard to the fast changing trends in multimedia technologies.

The GNA is an active member of the federation.

GNA