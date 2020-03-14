news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 14, GNA - Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, King the Igbo Community in Ghana, over the weekend launched in Accra, the Ezeigbo Ghana Foundation “Feeding the Hungry” project, with an appeal to all with the wherewithal to attend to the needs of the needy.

Quoting a verse from the Bible, the King said, a little help from people with the necessary means to assist the poor, needy and less privileged is acceptable to God; and would also put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries to see the bright side of life.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.





“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?

“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,’ Eze Dr Ihenetu quoted from Matthew 25:35-40.

With funding from himself, chiefs, elders and people from the Igbo Community in Ghana, the Feeding the Hungry project, an initiative of Eze Ihenetu, founded in 2014, that is providing at least one hot meal on Fridays, for 1000 people for now in selected communities as Fadama, James Town Nima, Teshie, Madina Zongo, all in the Greater Accra Region; and Kasoa in the Central Region.

Coverage of the food and meal assistance, according to the Eze, would extend to other communities in other regions of Ghana as the initiative gathered momentum.

“Feeding the Hungry is one of the existing long-term goals for the Ezeigbo Ghana Foundation.

“Our goal is feeding the hungry in various communities, to serve the homeless, unemployed, elderly, migrants and the working poor. Everybody who comes to us to be fed is welcomed regardless of race, sex, age, color, national origin, religious preference, special needs or income.”

According to the King, the Foundation is engaged in the paying of school fees for needy pupils, provision of public toilets, provided seed capital for small businesses and also offered counseling to the youth on career options and pathways.

Eze Dr Ihenetu condemned hunger as making people not to think well and right, causing sickness, putting up bad behavior, and destroying infrastructure.

“And so, we have come together to help the less privileged people in our midst,” he said.

He said the foundation would collaborate with traditional authorities in the exercise.

Eke Dr Ihenetu called on successful African business men and women to extend a helping hand to the less privileged in the society.

“It is the only way to live a truly fulfilled life,” he added.

Nii Ashitei Kamuah III, identified as the chief of Teshi, and the Guest of Honour, gave thumbs up to the Eze Dr Ihenetu, for the initiative, and prayed for its continual sustenance.

Nii Kamuah appealed for support for the foundation for it to widen its coverage as announced.

Ezeigbo Ghana Foundation “Feeding the Hungry Project” is a non-profit organization effort to address the plight of hungry children, men and women on the streets of Accra.

There goodwill messages from the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly; and both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National; Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Constituency and some Traditional Authorities in the municipality.





Mr Kwame Djokoto, a food, food joint commentator co-compere the launching held at the American House Lorry Park, East Legon in Accra.

Gospel artiste Gifty Osei enlivened the place a spirited performance, as Reggae DJ Black Rasta’s appearance also set the park agog with thrills.

Since its inception in 2014, the Foundation has been involved in providing social amenities for some communities in Ghana.

Some of their projects include digging of boreholes, provision of public place of convenience and payment of school fees for the less privileged among others.

GNA