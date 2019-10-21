news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Evans Quayson, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 21, GNA - The Maiden Edition of the Western Region Radio and Television Personality (WRTP) awards has been launched in Takoradi with a call on all broadcast stations to fully participate.

The awards, which is scheduled for December this year is to among others motivate and honour radio and television personalities as well as broadcast stations, which excelled in their work within the year.

Mr Isaac Mensah Project Manager for Exone Entertainment explained that his outfit decided to organise the awards to honour and appreciate personalities who have contributed immensely to the development of the region.

He underscored the importance of radio and television in the development of the nation and commended the broadcast stations in the region whose work has gone a long way to enhance the lives of the people in the Western region.

Mr. Mensah said a number of measures have been put in place to monitor the voting process and that an IT specialist has been appointed to help select and collate the results.

Mr. Desmond Maclean Arthur, the Director of Exone Entertainment said this outfit decided to focus on the Western Region because they needed to appreciate the hard work of the broadcast stations in the region.

He hinted that the awards scheme was going to be an annual event and urged the personalities and the general public to help make it a success.

Mr. Arthur explained that since the awards scheme was for the people of the Western Region, a nominee must be a native of the region and must have worked with the various institutions for at least six months before qualifying for the awards.

He said Exone was looking forward to a transparent competition and that they would make sure that the best deserving personalities would be awarded without any bias.

Mr Arthur said apart from the awards, Exone would place emphasis on creativity, mentorship, values and building personalities to make sure broadcasters remained on top to help in the economic development of Ghana.

The Director said the event would also provide each personality with the opportunity to grow and advance their personal and career roles and act as role models in their communities.

Mr Arthur said there were 22 categories with six nominees each and mentioned, best sports host of the year, best sports commentator of the year, best news caster of the year as some of the categories to be competed for.

GNA