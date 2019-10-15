news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – Mr Moses Anim, Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency, has advised Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) personnel in the Greater Accra Region to exhibit good attitude towards work at their various places of service.

Mr Anim gave the advice at the one year anniversary durbar of the Greater Accra Regional NABCO held at the Accra City Hall on Monday, October 14, 2019.

He advised NABCO personnel in the Greater Accra Region to adopt good attitude to work, by being punctual and obeying authorities at their workplaces.

He also encouraged personnel to give off their best so that they became favourites to be employed at their workplaces whenever there was an employment opportunity.

Mr Moses Anim, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, assured personnel that their concerns and conditions of service as presented by their leadership to Parliament were being considered.

“Parliament is considering your challenges and conditions of service as presented to us by your leadership, and I can assure you that it is being addressed,” he said.

The Member of Parliament, who was a guest of honour at the event, expressed his delight at the NABCO initiative introduced by the government, and called on the public to support the initiative as a means of curbing graduate unemployment in the country.

On his part, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Garrison, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NABCO, congratulated personnel and leadership of the corps for committing to the cause of the initiative since its implementation a year ago.

He encouraged personnel to continually be of good behaviour at their workplaces, and always abide by the core principles of the Nation Builders Corps, which are knowledge, punctuality and integrity.

He, however noted, that out of the 100,000 graduates the NABCO had employed nationwide, the Greater Accra Region alone had absorbed 31,000.

He expressed the hope that the initiative would continually grow bigger and better in the ensuing years.

Madam Anastasia Zanoo, Greater Accra Regional National Service Scheme (NSS) Director, said NABCO and NSS provided support to the development efforts of both the public and private sector.

She wished NABCO well in its ensuing years, and expressed delight that it would continue to play its key role in youth capacity development and curbing graduate unemployment.

The event brought together NABCO leadership and personnel in the Greater Accra Region, as well as representatives from sister agencies such as the National Service Scheme and the Youth Employment Agency.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment and solve social problems.

The focus of the initiative is to enhance public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

Under the initiative, NABCO trainees are trained and equipped with the necessary work capacity and deployed around the country.

