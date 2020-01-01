news, story, article

Accra, Jan.1, GNA - Very Reverend Isaac Kweku Sam, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Dansoman Circuit has called on Christians to exhibit discipleship as part of their Christian lifestyles to attract others into the church.

He said it was the duty of every Christian to mobilise and talk to people about Jesus Christ.

The Minister said the importance of the church in our society was to be the light of the people and therefore urged Christians to be the light since they form the church.

“As Christians, we must be seen to be working for the welfare of this nation and the African continent, desist from things that will make negative impact on the nation and focus on the progress of the country.”

Rev Sam made the comments during the watch night service held in Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman to end 2019.

Speaking on the theme; Discipleship and Nation building he said “As we come to church to listen to the word of God and pray for his strength to be equipped to do his work, our character should reflect our lifestyle to win more souls for Christ.”

The Minister said everybody formed the government and therefore should not be limited to political institution adding that politics is not a bad game, but it depends on how it is being understood and run.

Very Reverend Peter S Ansah, Minister in charge of Mount Olivet Methodist Church Society in his message advised Christians to show gratitude to God for his faithfulness throughout the year.

“We can only achieve our dreams, expectations, future plans among others, if we call on God in prayers for his intervention in our lives.

He urged the congregation to take their prayers seriously as it would prevent them from danger and bad incidents.

He called on them to remain faithful to God and expect good results in 2020.

Reverend Richmond Abaka, a Minister of the society urged the congregation to repent from their sins and show remorse to the Almighty God for forgiveness.

“It is only sin that separates us from God so as Christians, we need to be in constant touch with God.”

