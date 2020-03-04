news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA – Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has offered a ransom of GH¢25,000.00 to anyone who provides reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, in the Volta Region.



The offer is for the arrest of the killers of the Assemblyman Marcus Adzahli, who was killed on Sunday, March 1, and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Former President’s Communications Directorate, said the Volta Regional Minister and the District Assembly had earlier offered GH¢10,000.00 each towards the same purpose.

According to the statement, Ex-President Rawlings expressed disgust at the trend of violent attacks in the South Tongu area, describing the killing of the Assemblyman as a politically related murder.

Ex-President Rawlings urged the residents to exercise their right to anger and protest, but not to express their anger in the wrong direction or through the wrong action.

He said the attackers of the Assemblyman allegedly refused to accept an offer of GH¢30,000.00 from the victim's wife in a plea to save his life, insisting money was not the reason for the attack, but subsequently snatched the money only after they had shot, stabbed and killed Adzahli.

The wife, sister and child of the deceased who were also injured in the attack were on admission at a Hospital in the Region, whilst the victim of the Vume attack a month ago is currently on admission at another Hospital.

As a result of the murder, residents on Sunday protested the failure of the police to act on the spate of violent attacks by blocking the Sogakope Bridge and besieging the police station.

The situation led to a confrontation with the police who shot and injured at least three demonstrators.

GNA